‘You’re no longer welcome’: Shakira blasts ex Gerard Piqué in new song

Colombian star shares two children with the former Barcelona footballer

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 25 February 2023 09:12
Comments
Shakira sings along to SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ in Valentine's message to ex Piqué

Shakira has hit out at her ex Gerard Piqué in her new song “TDG”, telling him: “You’re no longer welcome.”

The Colombian star’s track is believed to be targeting the former Barcelona footballer and his girlfriend Clara Chia, with Shakira singing: “Seeing you with the new one hurt me.”

She also sings: “What we lived I forgot. And that is what has offended you. And life has got even better for me. You are no longer welcome here.

“I saw what your girlfriend threw at me. That doesn’t even make me angry, I laugh, I laugh.”

“TDG” sees Shakira collaborate with Karol G, who broke up with rapper Anuel AA two years ago. The track is also perceived to be about that split.

Shakira, who has two children with Piqué, announced that their relationship had ended after 11 years in June 2022. There were rumours that Piqué had been unfaithful.

Piqué and Shakira first met in the spring of 2010, after the footballer featured in the music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, Shakira’s official song of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Shakira and Piqué

(Getty)

This is not the first time Shakira has lashed out at Pique in her lyrics. On diss track “BZRP Music Session #53”, she sang: “I’m worth two 22s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

Read the most cutting lyrics in the song here.

