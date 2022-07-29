Spain seeks eight-year prison sentence and £19m fine for Shakira over unpaid taxes

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spanish prosecutors say they’re seeking a jail sentence of eight years and two months for Shakira over alleged tax fraud.

In July last year, a judge recommended that the 44-year-old singer, born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, face trial over allegations that she failed to pay €14.5m in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

A trial date has not yet been set. Prosecutors are also seeking a fine of €23m (£19.3m).

In a statement sent to The Independent, representatives for the singer wrote: “Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm.

“Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process.”

The indictment details six charges against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead.

Shakira’s public relations team says the singer has always fulfilled her tax duties. It claims the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including €3m (£2.5m) in interest.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged that the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year-long relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona.

Additional reporting by Associated Press