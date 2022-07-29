Jump to content
Spain seeks eight-year prison sentence and £19m fine for Shakira over unpaid taxes

Prosecutors are also seeking a fine of €23m (£19.3m)

Tom Murray
Friday 29 July 2022 16:48
Shakira performs TikTok dance trend in heels

Spanish prosecutors say they’re seeking a jail sentence of eight years and two months for Shakira over alleged tax fraud.

In July last year, a judge recommended that the 44-year-old singer, born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, face trial over allegations that she failed to pay €14.5m in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

A trial date has not yet been set. Prosecutors are also seeking a fine of €23m (£19.3m).

In a statement sent to The Independent, representatives for the singer wrote: “Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm.

“Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process.”

The indictment details six charges against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead.

Shakira

(Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Shakira’s public relations team says the singer has always fulfilled her tax duties. It claims the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including €3m (£2.5m) in interest.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged that the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year-long relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

