Jeremy Allen White has recalled the harrowing way he earned his facial scar.

The 31-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of troublesome Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on the US remake of Shameless, and like his character, White isn’t afraid to rough himself up.

For his recent GQ cover story, published on Wednesday 30 November, White recounted the incident that left him with a visible scar below his right eye.

At the time, he was in a fragile emotional state after having just broken up with his then-girlfriend.

“I definitely wanted something to happen,” White explained.

He walked into the bathroom of the Los Angeles bar, stood in front of the mirror and stared back at his reflection.

Then, he proceeded to smash his face into the mirror, shattering it into pieces.

With his face gushing blood, he staggered out of the bathroom, left $250 (£209) in cash on his tab and fled without a word.

“The face, like, bleeds a lot,” White said of his injuries.

Jeremy Allen White in ‘The Bear’ (Copyright 2022, FX Networks. All rights reserved.)

Following the 11th and final season of the comedy-drama in 2021, he took on the role of chef Carmy on FX’s critical hit, The Bear, which has skyrocketed his notability.

While White’s still learning how to navigate the “instant attention”, which he described as feeling like “that pretty girl who just hadn’t taken her glasses off yet”, there are some perks he hasn’t quite taken to yet, namely private jets.

“I was scared. It was too small. It was too bumpy. Commercial back. Way better,” White said.

“I definitely feel like I’m taking a step up,” he added, “which is a scary feeling for sure.”

The Bear is available to stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.