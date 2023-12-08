Shane MacGowan urged Johnny Depp to forgive Amber Heard, widow reveals in eulogy

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shane MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke shared an anecdote about Johnny Depp with the actor in attendance during her eulogy at the Pogues frontman’s funeral on Friday (8 December).

Depp, 60, was among the stars in attendance at the ceremony held at St Mary of the Rosary Catholic Church in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had been friends with MacGowan for over 30 years before the Irish singer’s death on 30 November aged 65.

Depp was among the pallbearers who carried the coffin out of the church and gave a reading during the Prayers of the Faithful segment of the funeral.

During her eulogy, Clarke, 57 – who married MacGowan in Copenhagen in 2018 after a decades-long relationship – recalled her late husband’s advice to Depp amid his bitter legal trials with his ex-wife Amber Heard, 37.

“I hope you don’t mind me saying this, Johnny,” Clarke began with a smile in the actor’s direction.

“When Johnny had a court case involving his ex-wife Amber, Shane had a long conversation with you, didn’t he? And urged you to forgive Amber.

Johnny Depp (left) and Shane MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke (Shane MacGowan/Facebook)

“Yeah, he just thought it was the best thing to do because he believed genuinely in forgiveness.

Speaking directly to the actor, she asked: “I’m sure you have by now, haven’t you? Of course you have; of course you have.”

In 2022, Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40m) claiming she defamed him in an op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse. The jury ultimately ruled in Depp’s favour on 2 June that year.

MacGowan had shared a message of support for Depp during the trial – which was televised, gaining international attention – writing on Twitter/X: “Stay strong brother we are with you.”

U2 frontman Bono, Nick Cave and Bob Geldof were among the other big names to attend MacGowan’s funeral.

Clarke previously revealed that the cause of MacGowan’s death was pneumonia. The artist had suffered from a number of health issues over the years, and had recently been discharged from hospital in Dublin, where he was being treated for encephalitis.

She posted: “Shane hated funerals and he refused to go to them with a few rare exceptions.

“So it’s incredible to think that so many people want to come to his and that so many beautiful people are pouring their hearts and souls into making it magnificent and magical and memorable for him and for us who are left behind.”