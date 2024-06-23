Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Shania Twain has shed some light on what male celebrity she currently holds in high regard.

The country music legend, 58, famously namechecked Brad Pitt in her hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, released in 1998.

“Oh, oh, so you think you’re something special/ Oh, oh, you think you’re something else,” runs the lyrics to the iconic song. “OK, so you’re Brad Pitt/ That don’t impress me much.”

Ahead of her performance at Glastonbury festival next week, Twain spoke to The Times about her illustrious career, background – and the inspiration behind the smash hit, which has racked up 196 million streams.

Asked which male star would make it into her lyrics were she to write the song today, Twain chose British musician Harry Styles.

“He is the new Elvis,” the singer said of the former One Directioner turned solo pop star.

At Coachella music festival in 2022, Twain joined Styles on stage in a surprise duet of her 1997 song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

The two musicians wore matching multi-coloured sequin outfits for the performance, which Twain later called a “highlight” of her decades-spanning career.

Shania Twain se presenta con Harry Styles en Coachella 2022 ( Screengrab )

This is not the first time Twain has updated the lyrics to “That Don’t Impress Me Much” for current times. Last year, the singer said the Brad Pitt equivalent of 2023 was Step Up star Channing Tatum, after she had recently seen him in the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The year before, during a performance at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Twain swapped out Pitt’s name for fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds, who was sitting in the audience.

Pitt was later asked how he felt having his lightning stolen by Reynolds in the song. “You can share the wealth,” he replied. “Ryan’s a good egg too. He deserves some love.”

Twain will be performing in the coveted Legends Slot at this year’s Glastonbury festival, joining headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA in top billing on the Pyramid Stage.

The musician told The Times that she plans on bringing out a surprise guest at her show. Although she does not name who it will be, the interviewer writes that “one might note that when Styles headlined Coachella in 2022, he brought out… Twain.”

Twain has sold over 100 million records, making her one of the biggest-selling artists of all time.

She is currently in the middle of her greatest hits tour, and will also headline British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park, London, on 7 July.