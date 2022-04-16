Harry Styles surprised fans as he duetted with Shania Twain during his headline set at Coachella on Friday night.

The pair hyped up the crowd as they performed Twain's massive 1999 hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" before taking out stools to sing "You’re Still the One".

"This lady taught me to sing," Styles said of his guest as they sat on stage.

"She also told me that men are trash."

Ahead of Twain's appearance, Styles also surprised fans as he debuted a new track, presumably titled "Boyfriends".

