Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Shania Twain has been praised for surprising an 81-year-old superfan during her show at Lytham Festival.

The country-pop star, 58, was performing at the festival in Lancashire on Thursday night (4 July) when she asked a local man named Ken Northall to join her on stage.

Twain then performed a special rendition of her 1997 hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, swapping out Brad Pitt’s name in the lyrics for Ken’s.

Writing on X/Twitter and Instagram after the performance, Twain said: “Okay, so you’re Ken? That DOES impress me much!

“For those who weren’t at my show last night – meet Ken! He’s travelled the world to see me play over the years and I got to return the favour by travelling to him to play in beautiful Lytham.”

“He only needed to get the bus down to my gig this time!” she added.

Fans were quick to praise Twain for the move: “Ken is adorable, what an amazing experience for him,” one person wrote.

“I’ve cried like six times already watching the video with him,” another fan added.

Twain’s performance in Lancashire comes after her recent Legends Slot set at Glastonbury Festival, which was beset by sound issues.

She played on the final day of the Worthy Farm event, drawing huge crowds following headline sets from Dua Lipa and Coldplay on Friday and Saturday.

Unfortunately, Twain’s set appeared to be affected by technical issues as she was seen fiddling with her in-ears and her mic pack during the first two songs.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Fans posted their frustration online as they tuned into the performance on the BBC.

“Jeez the timing of the vocal is out for Shania, this is not great from the sound desk,” a fan posted on X/Twitter.

“Whoever is working the sound team should be fired… it’s clear something isn’t right with Shania, given how much she’s played with her in ears and her mic pack…” one person wrote.

“C’mon Glastonbury sort the sound out for Shania,” another said on X/Twitter. “She’s a trooper, so she’s keeping on keeping on, but she deserves better than this!”