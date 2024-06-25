When is Shania Twain performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and how to watch

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Canadian country-pop icon Shania Twain will make her Glastonbury debut when she performs in the coveted Legends Slot this year.

She joins headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA in top billing on the Pyramid Stage. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” star will perform on Sunday 30 June, no doubt offering a setlist of some of her biggest hits, from “Any Man of Mine” to “That Don’t Impress Me Much”.

Twain has sold over 100 million records, making her one of the biggest-selling artists of all time.

She is currently in the middle of her greatest hits tour, and will also headline British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park, London, on 7 July.

When is Shania Twain performing at Glastonbury Festival?

The country-pop singer will take the Glastonbury Legends slot this week. Her performance will take place from 3:45pm-5:00pm on Sunday 30 June, following Paloma Faith’s set at 1:45pm-2:45pm.

After Twain’s appearance, Janelle Monae and Burna Boy will perform. SZA will close the festival at 9:30pm-11:15pm.

Twain’s set will clash with James and Nothing But Thieves on the Other Stage, Steel Pulse on the West Holts Stage, and Blondshell on the Woodsies stage.

How can I watch Shania Twain perform if I’m not at Glastonbury?

The BBC will be covering the festival across TV channels, iPlayer, and BBC sounds. There is also a Classic Glastonbury channel playing non-stop footage of past and present performances every day until 30 June.

Shania Twain attends the 66th Grammys in February 2024 ( Amy Sussman/Getty Images )

Which songs will Shania Twain perform?

Twain is currently in the middle of her third Las Vagas residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The show is called Shania Twain: Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! And will run from May to December 2024. It is likely that she’ll perform many of the same songs at Glastonbury.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The current setlist for her Las Vegas shows includes “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)”, “Come on Over”, “You’re Still the One” and “If You’re Not in It for Love (I’m Outta Here)”.

It seems like a safe bet that Twain will perform her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” which won a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2000.

What has Shania Twain said about performing at Glastonbury?

Twain appeared in an Instagram video this week to unveil the Shania Train, which will transport Glastonbury-goers from Paddington Station to Worthy Farm. She expressed appreciation for the leopard print decorations.

Nick Grimshaw also interviewed her ahead of her performance next weekend. You can watch it here on iPlayer.

How can I get a good spot in front of the Pyramid Stage?

“The best time to head to the Pyramid squarely depends on how close you want to be to the front,” our chief culture reporter and in-house Glastonbury veteran, Jacob Stolworthy, advises.

“To get a good space near the front, you’ll have to commit to watching up to two acts before the headliner comes on – and perhaps even forego an act you want to see elsewhere. But your dedication will pay off: if you do decide to do this, you’ll be right in the action and, if you get on someone’s shoulders, will probably end up on TV (like I did three times during Paul McCartney’s set in 2022 – embarrassingly, with a sunburnt nose).

“If you don’t mind being further back and just soaking up the atmosphere while having a casual boogie, getting there 45 minutes before is advised. But judge it on the headliner – for example, Coldplay will be rammed at least an hour before they’re due to start. It’s probably worth leaving the act you’re planning on watching beforehand early in order to get a good spot. If you don’t, you’ll run the risk of being right at the back. Remember that it can also take up to 45 minutes to walk from one place to the other, especially when taking the crowds into consideration.”

The crowds at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2023 ( Leon Neal/Getty Images )

Jacob says his preferred spot is “either side near the centre” and close to the sound booth in the middle: “You don’t want that to be behind that as you’ll end up staring at the screens the whole time.Another tip: “Stay hydrated! Ensure you have a good amount of water and, of course, if you’re going to get in position early, that you are suitably tanked up with your beverage of choice. Your best bet is either bringing tinnies in a bag or decanting a mixer into a big bottle to drink during the show.

“After a certain time, heading off to get a fresh drink and to have a loo break is out of the question if you want to get back to where you were – unless you’re willing to push and sneak your way past a load of disgruntled fellow fans.”

The Independent will be liveblogging Glastonbury 2024 and bringing readers all the latest news, updates, pictures and video, along with highlights and reviews of the festival’s key moments.