Glastonbury ticket-holders can breathe a sigh of relief, as the weather for this year’s festival is forecast to be “mostly warm, dry and settled”.

The latest Met Office update shared on Monday 24 June comes after a particularly cold and wet start to the summer. As festival-goers are welcomed to Worthy Farm by Michael and Emily Eavis, temperatures are exepcted to reach highs of between 25C to 27C.

Thursday will see “cloudier and slightly breezier conditions through the day and possibly some light rain in the afternoon” as the music kicks off on the smaller stages, while the main days of Friday to Sunday are anticipated to be “dry [with] sunny spells and light winds”, experiencing maximum temperatures of 20C or 21C.

This year’s festival is being headlined by pop star Dua Lipa on Friday, pop-rock band Coldplay on Saturday, and American R&B star SZA on Sunday. You can find a full list of the lineup and set times for each stage here.