Glastonbury festival 2024 live: Latest weather forecast spells good news for ticket-holders
Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain are in the top spots for this year’s festival, as Michael and Emily Eavis prepare to welcome ticket-holders to Worthy Farm
Glastonbury ticket-holders can breathe a sigh of relief, as the weather for this year’s festival is forecast to be “mostly warm, dry and settled”.
The latest Met Office update shared on Monday 24 June comes after a particularly cold and wet start to the summer. As festival-goers are welcomed to Worthy Farm by Michael and Emily Eavis, temperatures are exepcted to reach highs of between 25C to 27C.
Thursday will see “cloudier and slightly breezier conditions through the day and possibly some light rain in the afternoon” as the music kicks off on the smaller stages, while the main days of Friday to Sunday are anticipated to be “dry [with] sunny spells and light winds”, experiencing maximum temperatures of 20C or 21C.
This year’s festival is being headlined by pop star Dua Lipa on Friday, pop-rock band Coldplay on Saturday, and American R&B star SZA on Sunday. You can find a full list of the lineup and set times for each stage here.
As Worthy Farm gears up once again to welcome Glastonbury fans this week, the question of who should take top billing at the UK’s best-loved music festival is becoming harder to answer. Not to mention increasingly controversial. So what do organisers look for in a headline act? And should they be changing tack? Roisin O’Connor reports
What time do the Glastonbury Festival gates open?
Glastonbury car parks will open at 9pm tonight (Tuesday 25 June), allowing ticket-holders to arrive through the night when traffic volumes are low. Other than toilets, there will be no entertainment or facilities, and fans are expected to remain in their cars until the gates open.
The Glastonbury website advises that the worst time to arrive by car is between 7am and 2pm on Wednesday: “In recent years at peak times, the A39 queue to get into car parks took several hours, while it took less than an hour for those travelling on the A37.”
The gates to Worthy Farm will open at 8am on Wednesday morning.
Glastonbury, the world’s most famous music festival, returns this week and will see thousands of fans flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset.
Co-organiser Emily Eavis and her team are preparing to welcome revellers to the site and play host to some of the biggest artists across pop, rock, indie, R&B, rap, punk and soul.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big weekend.
