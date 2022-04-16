A clip of Shania Twain describing Harry Styles as her “dream collaboration” has resurfaced online after the duo performed together during at Coachella.

The One Direction star made his debut as headliner of the California festival on Friday (15 April), inviting country music queen Twain onstage to perform her hits “Still The One” and the One Direction song “What Makes You Beautiful”.

The moment when Twain joined the “As It Was” singer onstage left Coachella attendees and social media fans “quaking” – especially after Styles revealed Twain “taught me to sing” as a child.

Twain replied: “I’m kind of lost for words. I’m a bit starstruck.”

After Styles’s headliner act brought the curtain down on the first day of Coachella – which returned to California after a two-year hiatus due to Covid – Twain reacted to being onstage with the 28-year-old singer in a tweet which read: “I mean c’mon... HARRY STYLES” with three fire emojis.

Around the same time, an interview of Twain from 2020 also resurfaced online amid fan delight over their Coachella performance.

In it, the 56-year-old singer said she and Styles “texted each other off and on” to discuss music and had “toyed with the idea of doing something together” when asked whether a possible collaboration was in the future.

“Definitely,” Twain replied, adding, “You can count on it. I’m gonna hold him to it.

“That’s a dream collaboration for me, for sure.”

Social media users praised Twain for making Styles’s dream to sing with her come true, with one fan writing: “He has dreamt of singing with you since he was a boy. You were his dream collab. Thank you for giving that to him and all of us.”

Here’s a recap of all the action from opening night of Coachella, in Indio, California where the festival is currently underway.