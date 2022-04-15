Liveupdated1650061593

Coachella 2022 live: Music festival kicks off with temperature warmer in UK than California

Festival gets underway ahead of Harry Styles’s headline performance, as our reporters spot free Billie Eilish perfume and plenty of rumours...

Roisin O'Connor,Kevin E G Perry,Leonie Cooper
Friday 15 April 2022 23:26
Ariana Grande brings out NSYNC during Coachella performance

After a two-year absence, Coachella finally makes its highly-anticipated return today (15 April).

Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.

Before the pandemic shut down large-scale music events, Coachella’s 2019 top-billed performers covered the musical spectrum with Childish Gambino’s hip-hop, Ariana Grande’s pop, and Tame Impala’s alternative indie.

The biggest names in music will perform over the next two weekends. The star-studded headliners for this year’s event include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia, with The Weeknd stepping in to replace Kanye West who pulled out last minute.

A previously unannounced set from the band Arcade Fire also features on the bill, with the group playing at 6.45pm (PT) on the night of Friday 15 April.

Read more:

Follow the liveblog below

1650061141

Hello from Soho Desert House, Coachella 2022

A satellite festival to the main Coachella party, say hello to Soho Desert House, complete with free Billie Eilish perfume, crab claws, snacks by LA health food store Erewhon, live sets from Bree Runway and this naked Neptune.

A Neptune statue at Coachella 2022

(Leonie Cooper)
Leonie Cooper15 April 2022 23:19
1650060972

How’s the weather down in Cali?

Apparently it’s warmer in the UK than it is in California right now, with the mercury soaring to a new high in St James’s Park in central London on Good Friday afternoon. Wear sunscreen, kids.

Roisin O'Connor15 April 2022 23:16
1650060900

More on the mysterious Coachella billboards

Four days ago, Travis Scott fans spotted what appear to be billboards for the US rapper’s forthcoming and much-delayed album Utopia around California.

This has led many to believe that the rapper might make an appearance at Coachella this year.

With so many potential surprise appearances, this could make for one of the greatest festivals yet. Here’s hoping!

Read more about Scott’s mysterious billboards here.

Inga Parkel15 April 2022 23:15
1650060582

Billie Eilish makes an early appearance at Coachella 2022

=Loos at Soho Desert House full of Billie Eilish fragrance! Smell like a headliner!

(Leonie Cooper)
Leonie Cooper15 April 2022 23:09
1650059700

Coachella’s 23 greatest headline performances

The desert festival has invited incredible artists to headline the weekend, but not every performance was created equal. Here are the most memorable performances from each year, according to The Independent’s Kevin E G Perry.

Rage Against The Machine get things off to an explosive start - 1999

Jane’s Addiction reunite - 2001

Iggy and the Stooges, back together at last - 2003

Wayne Coyne crowdsurfs in a bubble - 2004

New Order honour Ian Curtis - 2005

Daft Punk’s game-changing pyramid - 2006

Amy Winehouse defines an era - 2007

Morrissey storms offstage after smelling “burning flesh” - 2009

Phoenix survive a volcano - 2010

Kanye touches the sky - 2011

The resurrection of Tupac - 2012

Fall Out Boy make surprise cameo during 2 Chainz set - 2013

Nas celebrates Illmatic with Jay-Z and Diddy - 2014

Madonna snogs Drake - 2015

Axl Rose and Slash bury the hatchet - 2016

Lady Gaga tops the bill, and a movie star is born - 2017

Beyonce (and her marching band) conquers Beychella - 2018

Kanye takes Coachella to church - 2019

Read more here about what made these performances stand out from the rest.

Inga Parkel15 April 2022 22:55
1650058800

Dropping some fun Coachella knowledge

Did you know Coachella only made its inception into the world of festivals in 1999? However, due to its Southern California locale, a drought brought the festival to a pause in 2000.

It wasn’t until 2007, in an effort to compete with Lollapalooza’s recent expansion from a two-day event to three days, that the Coachella festival mimicked the extension.

The following year in 2008, Prince was added to the list of headliners after ticket sales slumped to a record low with its initial lineup of Roger Waters and Jack Johnson.

Read here for more fun facts about the festival’s history, including every single headline act throughout its 23 years.

Inga Parkel15 April 2022 22:40
1650057900

Bag policy, lockers, and everything else you need to know

There’s a lot to remember going into the three-day weekend, but here are just a few key things to know beforehand to make your experience go as smooth as possible.

Bag Policy

You may bring backpacks, purses, handbags, totes, and fanny packs into the venue. They must not be bigger than 20” tall, 15” wide, and 9” thick when fully packed.

Lockers

Lockers are available to rent, but it’s recommended you reserve one online beforehand, as there is a limited supply. They are located in the venue and are accessible during show hours from Friday to Sunday. Combo locks must be returned by 1am on Monday.

What time does the festival end?

According to the official website, the festival will conclude in the evenings around 1am on Friday and Saturday and 12am on Sunday.

Read here for a more extensive breakdown on the important things you need to know.

Inga Parkel15 April 2022 22:25
1650055973

Justin Bieber rumoured to make surprise appearance

Rumour has it that Justin Bieber will reportedly make a surprise Coachella appearance during Daniel Caesar’s set, scheduled on Friday 15 April from 10:10pm – 10:55 pm PT.

The Canadian singer’s chart-topping song “Peaches,” features Caesar, along with Giveon.

According to TMZ, production sources revealed that Bieber will join Caesar to perform their 2021 hit song. It’s unknown if Giveon will also join the duo.

Inga Parkel15 April 2022 21:52
1650052349

Will Ed Sheeran join Lil Baby for a surprise collaboration?

Lil Baby has set the Coachella rumour mill ablaze by tweeting his name alongside Ed Sheeran’s and a rocket ship emoji.

Could that mean a collaboration on the Coachella stage tonight? Only time will tell!

Kevin E G Perry15 April 2022 20:52
1650050839

How to access Coachella’s live stream

If you weren’t able to nab a wristband for the weekend, fear not. For the tenth year, fans can still access Coachella’s YouTube live stream via phone, desktop, smart TV, and the YouTube music app.

The musical event’s first-weekend live stream will have shows from 80 different artists, including the star-studded headliners, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd.

Weekend one’s live stream begins at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET on Friday 15 April and runs until the evening of Monday 18 April.

You can access it on the official Coachella YouTube channel.

There will be three different channels available to choose from of varying performances happening simultaneously.

For more information regarding the live programming read here.

Inga Parkel15 April 2022 20:27

