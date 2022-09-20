Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shania Twain has announced she will release her new single “Waking Up Dreaming” following a resurgence of interest on TikTok.

The singer revealed the news in an Instagram post, in which she explained that the new release is “just the start” of what’s to come.

“Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves – it never gets old,” Twain wrote.

“I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out this Friday!!”

Shec ontinued: “I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music... on my documentary... on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can’t wait for this next chapter and ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is just the start.:

The caption accompanied an image of the artwork for the new single, showing Twain in a Western-style hat and heeled boots.

The single news comes off the back of her 1997 hit song “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” gaining traction on TikTok.

Several videos have circulated on the video app with a remixed version of the song made by Texan music producer Real Hypha.

The singer recently opened up about how Lyme disease caused her to suffer blackouts during her live shows.

In her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl, the 56-year-old Canadian singer described the frightening experience of contracting Lyme disease and the extent to which it altered her voice.

“Before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy,” Twain said. “I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage.”