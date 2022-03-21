Shawn Mendes has opened up about his break-up with Camila Cabello.

The two singers ended their two-year relationship in November last year.

Mendes reflected on his life post-breakup while speaking about his new music in a video explaining lyrics that he posted to Twitter on Friday (18 March).

“You don’t realise when you’re breaking up with someone … all the s*** that comes after it,” he said.

“Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I am in a panic attack? Who do I call when I am f***ing on the edge, you know?’ And I think that’s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like… finally I am actually on my own and I hate that… that’s my reality, you know.”

In November 2021, the pop stars revealed they had broken up via a joint statement they shared on their respective Instagram pages.

“Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their posts read.

Earlier this month, Cabello explained the reasons behind their split.

“As I get older, the priorities shift,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, adding: “And I feel like it was that way for both of us.

“I love Shawn, and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. I’m finally at a place where I feel like I’ve had experiences – I’m doing the therapy, I’ve put in a lot of work. My focus really has shifted a lot.”

Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, began dating in July 2019, shortly after they released their hit single “Señorita” in June.

Rumours of a romance began after they first collaborated on the 2015 single “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.