Shawn Mendes cancels rest of ‘Wonder’ world tour due to ongoing mental health struggles
Mendes wrote that he ‘wasn’t prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take’ on him
Shawn Mendes has cancelled the remaining dates of his “Wonder: The World Tour” to focus on his mental health, the singer announced Wednesday (27 July).
Mendes posted a statement on Instagram where he let fans know that he “wasn’t prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take” on him.
“After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” Mendes wrote.
The artist concluded by saying: “It breaks my heart to tell you this but but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”
Mendes had performed just seven of the 87 planned shows across the US, UK and Europe. The British and European shows were not scheduled to take place until June 2023.
The news comes weeks after the Grammy-winner announced that he was putting the tour on hold in order to “heal and take care of myself and my mental health”.
In April this year, Mendes opened up to fans about feeling “overwhelmed and overstimulated”.
In a tweet, Mendes wrote: “I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me.
“So in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide.
“The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning.”
If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
