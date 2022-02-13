Sinead O’Connor has said that she will never perform again following the death of her teenage son Shane.

In January, the “Nothing Compares 3 U” singer announced the death of her 17-year-old son, who she said had “decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God”.

On Saturday (13 February), O’Connor shared a link to a song called “Caoineadh cu Chulainn” on Twitter.

“Just to say, suggestions there’ll be any performances this year or next year or ever again are erroneous,” O’Connor wrote.

“There will never be anything to sing about again. #DropsMike.”

She then retweeted a reply from a fan that read: “Bereaved parents don’t need advice. We just need people to witness our pain and not try to fix it. It’s unfixable. Please don’t offer advice to Sinead. It’s not helpful, and actually causes more pain.”

Following Shane’s death, ​​O’Connor fiercely criticised the Irish health service HSE, the child and family agency Tusla, and the Irish state overall. She later apologised for “lashing out” on social media.

A week after his death, the musician held a “lovely Hindu ceremony” for Shane, adding that she’d put “a few packs” of cigarettes in his coffin.

“We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney,” O’Connor, who is Muslim, wrote. “Very lovely Hindu ceremony. Shane will have loved it. He was always chanting ‘Om. Shanti’.

“I put a few packs of fags in the coffin for him in case there’s none in heaven. He’ll have loved that too. Om. Shanti.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.