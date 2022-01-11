Sinead O’Connor has apologised for “lashing out” at the health services in Ireland following the death of her 17-year-old son.

O’Connor announced Shane’s death on Twitter on Saturday (8 January), writing that he “decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God”.

The singer went on to fiercely criticise the Irish health service HSE, the child and family agency Tusla, and the Irish state overall.

O’Connor questioned “the so called care of the Irish State in the form of Tusla” for allowing her teenage son to leave Tallaght hospital in Dublin.

Shane had been reported missing two days before his death. O’Connor had previously said he was “on suicide watch” at the Tallaght Hospital.

Other tweets from O’Connor called the Irish state, Tusla and the HSE “evil” and “self-serving”.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer, however, has since apologised to Tusla for her comments.

In a post shared to Twitter yesterday (11 January), O’Connor wrote: “Ok, I’m gonna do the right thing here and apologise for lashing out.

“Tusla are working with very limited resources. They loved shane. They are broken hearted. They are human. I am sorry I have upset them. We are a third world country. It’s not their fault.”

The 55-year-old added: “The issue is.. We are a third world country. We have 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers. And no resources to save those who can’t manage life. 128 icu beds in the whole country.

“Tusla did their best. We all did: and I am deeply sorry to have blamed anyone.”

O’Connor went on to say that the funeral will be attended only by herself and Shane’s father, Irish folk musician Donal Lunny, as per Shane’s wishes that were “expressed in his suicide notes”.

It was reported yesterday (10 January) that Shane’s death will be referred to the National Review Panel (NRP) for investigation.

The NRP was established in 2010 to investigate serious incidents, including the deaths of children in care and/or known to the child protection system.

