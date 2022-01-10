Sinead O’Connor has shared a moving message to the father of her son, Shane, following his death aged 17.

The Irish musician announced Shane’s death on Saturday 8 January, writing on Twitter: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

In a new series of posts to the social media platform, O’Connor has thanked Shane’s father, Irish folk musician Donal Lunny.

“You did your best too, Donal,” she wrote. “And Shane adored you. And I will always remember how sweet you have been to him. You have been a lovely father. I am so sorry for your loss.”

O’Connor has questioned how her son was able to leave Tallaght hospital in Dublin, where he had apparently been on suicide watch before going missing two days before his death.

It has now been reported by The Irish Times that Shane’s death will be referred to the NRP for investigation.

The NRP was established in 2010 to investigate serious incidents, including the deaths of children in care and/or known to the child protection system.

In the wake of Shane’s death, O’Connor has fiercely criticised the Irish health service HSE, the child and family agency Tusla, and the Irish state.

“My child has now been dead on Tusla’s watch for over 48 hours and the only contact I have had from anyone representing Tusla was yesterday from their media office, concerned for themselves over the negative publicity,” she tweeted in the evening on Sunday 9 January.

O’Connor has three other children: Jake, 34 (from her marriage to music producer John Reynolds), Roisin, 25 (with journalist John Waters) and Yeshua, 14 (with businessman Frank Bonadio).

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.