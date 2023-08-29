Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of Sinead O’Connor have thanked the “countless” supporters who have shared their condolences and well wishes after her death in July.

O’Connor was 56 years old at the time of her death in London on 26 July, and she is survived by three children. Her 17-year-old son, Shane, died by suicide in January 2022.

She was buried on 8 August in Bray, County Wicklow, in a ceremony that was attended by Irish officials, family, friends and musical colleagues.

On Saturday (26 August), O’Connor’s remaining children and other family members shared a notice acknowledging the support and kind words they’d received in the month since the singer’s passing.

The statement, issued in the Irish Times, reads: “The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing. Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated.”

Among individual figures thanked include the Irish president, Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD “for their attendance at the funeral service”.

The statement also acknowledged Dingle Druid Juli Ní Mhaoileóin for her leading of the service and for speaking at the interment, as well as Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri and his colleagues “for the Muslim prayers and blessing of Sinéad at both these ceremonies”.

O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 but had been previously ordained by an independent bishop of the Catholic Church in 1999.

Others thanked in the statement included the musicians for their contributions to the ceremony, the repatriation company that brought O’Connor’s body back to Ireland, and staff at the venue for the family gathering, Powerscourt House.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Sinead O'Connor (Getty Images)

“Sinéad’s life was celebrated there by a host of her friends in music who helped to ease the burden of sorrow at Sinéad’s passing,” the family wrote.

“Our thanks to the media personnel in general at home and abroad who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family,” their statement continued.

“We ask that this privacy continue to be respected. Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing.

“The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all.”