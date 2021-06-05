Sinead O’Connor announces retirement from music industry

Sinead O’Connor has announced her retirement from the music industry.

The musician shared a statement on Twitter on Friday (4 June), revealing that her next record will be her last.

“This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business,” O’Connor wrote. “I’ve gotten older and I’m tired.”

O’Connor continued: “So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all.”

The new album, titled No Veteran Dies Alone (NVDA), will be her 11th, and is schedueld to be released in January 2022.

O’Connor recently released her memoir, titled Rememberings, which featured many surprise revelations.

In the book, she shared more details of an alleged “frightening” encounter she claims to have had with Prince.

(Pacific Press/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock)

The singer alleged that she was once “summoned” to the musician’s Hollywood mansion where she claims he “tried to beat me up”.

She also claimed she was prompted to “escape on foot in the middle of the night”, whereupon she says Prince “stalked her with his car, leapt out and chased her around the highway”.