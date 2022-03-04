Slipknot star Corey Taylor has criticised Kanye West for making fans pay $200 (£150) to listen to his new album Donda 2.

West’s latest album – which was released on 23 February – is not available on streaming services including Apple Music and Spotify. Instead, fans have to purchase a Stem Player for £150 in order to listen to the album.

A Stem Player is a handheld personal music player that allows users to listen to and easily remix music. The gadget was released in 2021 and was created by West and Alex Klein, founder of the gadget company Kano.

The rapper’s choice to release Donda 2 solely on Stem Player was heavily denounced, with many people arguing that it made his music inaccessible to listeners.

Slipknot’s lead vocalist Taylor has added to the criticism, telling Metro: “It’s like releasing all the parts for a car and sending them to people’s houses and going there, you got a free car, now you’ve got to figure out how to build the goddamn thing.”

He continued: “You’re assuming that the audience has the access and same technology that you have but you’re a f***ing moron for doing that.

“Are you serious? It doesn’t work that way. The thinking that that’s a smart thing to do just shows you how convoluted and off the f***ing property Kanye West really is.”

Taylor also addressed the price point of Stem Player, adding: “People can’t afford their f***ing apartments for f***s sake. It’s not right.”

He went on to call the decision “pompous and ridiculous”, adding that Slipknot would be “demonised” for a move like that.

“But I guarantee people are looking at him like he’s a genius, and it’s like for f***s sake, pull your head out of your a**, put it on CDs and just f***ing give it to people,” said Taylor.

The musician’s new album CMFB Sides was released on 25 February and is available to buy and stream on Spotify and Apple Music.