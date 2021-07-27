Slipknot’s Joey Jordison death: Fans and music world pay tribute

Joey Jordison, Slipknot’s founding drummer and co-writer of hits including “Wait and Bleed”, has died at the age of 46.

A representative for his family told Rolling Stone that he died peacefully in his sleep; no cause of death has yet been specified.

In a statement, Jordison’s family said: “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

Fans have been paying tribute to the drummer on social media, as have figures from the music world.

Trivium’s Alex Ben said: “I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every move behind the kit . I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence. RIP.”

Writing on Facebook, Metallica added: “RIP brother”.

Skin, of Skunk Anansie, added: “RIP @thejoeyjordison. One of the most ferocious and entertaining bands we ever played with. What a drummer! Rock has lost another legend.”

Dave Lomardo, drummer with Dead Cross wrote: “I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey.”

Papa Roach said: “S***. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother” while Frank Turner tweeted: “Very sad to hear about Joey Jordison. Never crossed paths but he was an incredible musician. 46 is no age. RIP.”

Jordison was originally part of an Iowa based metal group called the Pale Ones and later Meld, when Jordison suggested that the group change their name to Slipknot in 1995.

A few years later in 1999, their self-titled debut album went double-platinum; Jordison’s furious rhythms were considered crucial to the band’s success. He was also a central part of the group’s songwriting team, along with late bassist Paul Gray. Shawn “Clown” Crahan is now the only remaining original member of the group.

Jordison left Slipknot in 2013 for what he described at the time as “personal reasons”.

Speaking to the audience at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2016, Jordison revealed that he was suffering from a neurological disease.