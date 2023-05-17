Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British rapper Slowthai has seemingly been removed from the lineups of multiple forthcoming UK festivals after being charged with rape.

Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, and Parklife are among the events to have removed the artist’s name from their posters.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old musician, real name Tyron Frampton, was bailed at an Oxford Magistrate’s court.

He is set to return to court next month, and is facing two charges of rape, following an alleged incident that took place in Oxford in September 2021.

Slowthai denied the charges in a statement shared on his official social media accounts.

“Regarding the allegations that have been reported about me: I categorically deny the charges,” he wrote. “I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.

Slowthai (PA Archive)

“I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family at this time.”

While Slowthai’s name has seemingly been removed from the lineup posters for Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds, neither festival has yet put out a statement regarding the situation.

The Independent has contacted both festivals for comment.

Slowthai had also been set to perform at London’s Wembley Arena this July as the supporting act for Blur. The website for this event still lists him as a performer at the time of writing.

He released his debut album, the Mercury Prize-nominated Nothing Great About Britain, in 2019.

His most recent record, UGLY, was released in March of this year.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.