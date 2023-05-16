Jump to content

Rapper Slowthai appears in court charged with rape

Tyron Frampton, 28, has been bailed to appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15.

Ellie Ng
Tuesday 16 May 2023 20:12
Slowthai is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15 (Ian West/PA)
Slowthai is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15 (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

British rapper Slowthai has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, was bailed at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Frampton will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15, a court official told the PA news agency after the hearing.

The rapper was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019.

He has won gongs at the NME Awards and UK Music Video Awards.

