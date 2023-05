Rapper Slowthai appears in court charged with rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

British rapper Slowthai has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, was bailed at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Frampton will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on June 15, a court official told the PA news agency after the hearing.

The rapper was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019.

He has won gongs at the NME Awards and UK Music Video Awards.