The father of a victim of the Nottingham attacks is a hero doctor who saved three teens' lives after a gang attack in Essex.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, was brutally stabbed to death alongside her friend Barnaby Webber, 19, as they walked home from a night out in Nottingham at 4am on Tuesday.

Another man, Ian Coates, 65, was also fatally stabbed and it is believed the suspect, who is now in custody, stole his van.

Three others were then injured after the suspect allegedly ran people down in the vehicle.

Grace's parents are both doctors and it has been revealed that her father, Dr Sajoy Kumar, saved the lives of three teens who were knifed in 2009.

He was even awarded an MBE in 2011 for his efforts, The Sun reports.

The incident happened at the Larkshall Medical Centre in Chingford, causing the surgery to be closed after a major incident was declared.

Two of the victims, aged 15 and 16, were knifed in the chest while the third, aged 17, was stabbed in the abdomen.

At the time, Dr Kumar told the press: "We thought the two guys might have collapsed lungs because they were having trouble breathing, and they were really scared and in a state of emotion."

Grace's family paid tribute to the medical student whose ambition was to become a doctor like her father.

Speaking to the Mail Online, her family said: "She will be so dearly missed. We were so incredibly proud of Grace's achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years.

"Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university.

"She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends."

A vigil was held at Nottingham University's main campus yesterday and relatives of Grace and Barnaby could be seen embracing, The Mirror reports.

Speaking at the vigil, Grace's father said: "Everyone here I really, really want to thank you for your support, for taking the time to be here.

"All of you guys, everywhere that I see, a sea of people, such a lovely sign of the university and the bond you have.

"Look after your friends and look after people around you. It is so important."