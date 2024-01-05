Smashing Pumpkins to hold open auditions for new guitarist

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Smashing Pumpkins are on the hunt for a new guitarist – and applications are open to anyone.

The iconic alt-rock band first formed in Chicago in 1988, and have gone through several line-up changes in the decades since.

Singer Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin are now seeking a new guitarist to replace Jeff Schroeder, who announced he was leaving the band last October.

In a post on the band’s Instagram account, they wrote: “The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist.”

“The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com.”

When Schroeder left the group, he said in a statement: “It’s easy to say now that when I joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007 I had no idea what I was getting into. The opportunity seemed to have come out of nowhere. I was at UCLA working on my doctorate in comparative literature when a close friend messaged me and said The Smashing Pumpkins were looking for a guitar player.”

Billy Corgan performing with The Smashing Pumpkins in Baltimore in 2007 ( Evan Agostini/Getty Images for Virgin Mobile USA)

“Being a huge fan of the band, the audition was something I threw myself into. It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify.”

“Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.”

Whoever replaces Schroeder will have a busy schedule ahead of them. This summer, The Smashing Pumpkins will tour the UK and Europe with Weezer, then return to the US as the main support act for Green Day’s stadium tour.

Last year, Corgan raised funds to support the victims of 2022’s Highland Park shooting in Illinois.

Speaking at the time about the band’s tumultuous history, Corgan said he and his bandmates had come to a “deep appreciation... that what we created when we were young is special and we have a deeper respect and understanding of how it’s both positively affected our lives but also helps support our families. I think that kind of familial sense and the fact our relationships date back now over 35 years, things just seemed to have calmed down.”