Snoop Dogg issues daughter health update after she suffered ‘severe stroke’

Snoop Dogg has offered a health update on his 24-year-old daughter Cori Broadus who suffered a “severe stroke” last week.

Broadus announced the news on her Instagram Story on 18 January, telling followers that she had “a severe stroke”. “I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she added.

At Tuesday’s (24 January) Los Angeles red carpet of his forthcoming movie, The Underdoggs, the rapper, 52, spoke to People about Broadus’s recovery.

“She’s doing a little bit better,” Snoop – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – said.

Asked if her health scare had put life into perspective, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist responded: “Yeah, yeah. Something like that.”

Snoop shares Cori with his wife Shante. The couple also share two sons, 29-year-old Corde and 26-year-old Cordell.

His update comes just as Broadus herself recently told fans that she was still in the hospital and that she’d “likely” be sent home in the next 24 hours.

Snoop Dogg and daughter Cori Broadus (Getty Images for MTV)

“They took me off heaprin tonight (blood thinner) & most likely can go home tomorrow,” she wrote in a video, posted Tuesday evening.

She further explained that she was undergoing tests “to see exactly what caused my stroke”. “Thank you thank you,” she added, in another Story featuring flowers from loved ones.

“When I get out I’m going to share everything more in depth [for real],” Broadus added.

In an earlier update, she had informed fans that her “kidneys were doing terrible”, but that “God is working overtime you hear me”.

Meanwhile, Snoop’s stars in the upcoming sports comedy The Underdoggs, about a former American football star who agrees to coach a young football team to avoid serving prison time.

Mike Epps, Tika Sumpter (Mixed-ish) and George Lopez also feature in the movie.

The Underdoggs will be released on Prime Video in the US and the UK on Friday, 26 January.

The California-born rapper rose to fame after featuring on fellow rapper Dr Dre’s 1992 album, The Chronic. He later became a household name in the rap scene with the release of his debut album Doggystyle in 1993.

In November, Snoop shocked fans when he stated that he was “giving up smoke”. However, it all turned out to be an advertisement for Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pit.