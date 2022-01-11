Snoop Dogg files trademark for hot dog brand called ‘Snoop Doggs’

Snoop Dogg has filed a trademark application to use his name for a hot dog company.

The 50-year-old rapper is planning to expand his business endeavours by reportedly “intending” to open up a hot dog brand named “Snoop Doggs.”

According to Billboard: “Snoop’s attorney Calvin Broadus filed a so-called intent-to-use application, meaning Snoop has not yet launched a brand, but that he has a serious intent to do so.”

The Independent has contacted Snoop Dogg’s representatives for comment.

Over the years, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has launched a cannabis company called Leafs by Snoop, as well as a line of liquor called Indoggo Gin.

Recently, Snoop Dogg also teamed up with The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based platform, to build an interactive Metaverse universe called the Snoopverse, where residents can be called Snoopites or Snoopers.

(Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

Just like Sims, Snoopites can build their avatars, dress up in designer clothes, drive luxurious cars, and build their homes.

In the virtual Metaverse, players can play, build, own, and monetise their virtual experiences.

One unnamed person paid £340,500 to buy a plot of virtual land next to Snoop Dogg’s NFT house in the Metaverse.

According to Consequence of Sound, Snoop Dogg’s new neighbour will have perks like access to exclusive, members-only parties in a digital replica of the rapper’s California mansion.