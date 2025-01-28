Snoop Dogg’s Instagram followers plummet after Trump crypto ball performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snoop Dogg has lost more than half a million followers on social media in the wake of his recent performance at the Crypto Ball, which celebrated the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Ahead of Trump’s January 20 swearing-in ceremony, former PayPal COO and newly appointed White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks hosted a party in honor of the Republican’s second-term election. Trump was not in attendance, though Snoop, fellow rappers Soulja Boy and Rick Ross, and several crypto company executives were.

The 53-year-old “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist’s appearance, however, was most glaring, with fans accusing him of being a sell-out as he had previously been a vocal critic of Trump.

As of Monday (January 27), Snoop had lost 571,800 Instagram followers, according to social media analytics firm Viralyft. Meanwhile, his X/Twitter follower count dropped by 17,177. Nevertheless, his follower count remains strong with 88.1 million on Instagram and 20.7 million on X/Twitter at the time of writing.

Snoop had previously stoked controversy with his stance against Trump in 2017 when he pretended to shoot a clown resembling the president in his remix of the BadBadNotGood song “Lavender.”

The “Gin and Juice” rapper referenced him again in his track “MACA (Make America Crip Again)” that same year, rapping: “The president say he want to Make America Great Again, f*** that s***.”

In another video, posted in 2018, he said “f*** the president” while smoking a blunt outside the White House.

However, in a January 2024 interview, he stated that he had “nothing but love and respect” for Trump after his pardoning of Michael Harris, the founder of Snoop’s first label, Death Row Records, who was in prison for drug offenses.

Snoop has since addressed the recent uproar in a new Instagram video, telling fans: “Y’all can’t hate enough, I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100 percent Black. All out, ‘til you ball out, or ‘til you fall out.”

He added: “I ain’t going nowhere, I’m right here,” before telling his followers to “get the crypto.”

Carrie Underwood, who sang “America the Beautiful” during the actual inauguration ceremony, also saw a significant drop in supporters.

According to entertainment data analysts Luminate, the American Idol winner’s listenership had fallen six percent after her a capella rendition of the patriotic song.

Rapper Nelly, who performed at Trump’s inaugural Liberty Ball, too, saw a decline in music streams. His songs were streamed 1.54 million times on inauguration day, down from 1.63 million a week earlier.