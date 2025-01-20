Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carrie Underwood’s rendition of “America the Beautiful” at President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration was met with some technical difficulties, forcing the singer to go a capella.

At the end of Monday’s swearing-in ceremony, the 41-year-old country star and American Idol winner was welcomed to the front of the Capitol rotunda.

Taking the stage in front of Kamala Harris, Underwood stood in preparation for the band to start playing. However, seconds after it began, the audio cut out.

After a few awkward moments of silence, Underwood decided to sing the song a cappella. “If you know the words, help me out here,” she told the audience.

She was at least accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club while cameras also showed members of the crowd including Harris and outgoing president Joe Biden joining in with the lyrics.

On Twitter/X, fans praised the singer for her performance under the stressful circumstances.

“Now that is a flex. Imagine being so talented that when technology fails, you just go, ‘Fine, I’ll do it live!’ and crush it a cappella in front of thousands,” one person wrote. “Carrie Underwood doesn’t need auto-tune; auto-tune probably takes notes from her.”

Carrie Underwood was forced to sing ‘America the Beautiful’ a cappella after facing technical difficulties ( AP )

“Perfectly executed,” another praised.

“Carrie Underwood pulled that tech fail off like a champ,” wrote a third.

Others found the moment more comical, with one quipping: “In America, anything is possible…except a functioning sound system.”

“The tech issues for Carrie Underwood are a sign from the universe,” another joked.

Ahead of the performance, Underwood told The Independent in a statement: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

