Snoop Dogg hopes ‘everyone can get learn to get along’ after Depp v Heard trial

The rapper said he had not kept up with the case specifically but hoped others could ‘be better, with or without each other’

Mike Bedigan
Monday 06 June 2022 04:36
Watch moment Johnny Depp wins defamation trial against Amber Heard

Snoop Dogg has said he prays that everyone can “learn to get along” following the verdicts in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

The rapper said he had been “busy doing Snoop Dogg” and so did not keep up with the high-profile case, but hoped others could “be better, with or without each other”.

It comes after Snoop announced that he was postponing all international tour dates ahead of the release of his latest album, Mt Westmore, due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

“It was definitely hard for me to make the decision… there’s a lot going on in my life and the world in general,” he told the AP news agency, speaking at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“I need some time… to really give my fans a great show when I go over there because they know how much I love them.

“When I go back I want to make sure I’m mentally right, physically and spiritually right and I want to make sure that the world is in a better place.”

On Wednesday jurors found in favour of Depp who had sued his former partner for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post (Craig Hudson/AP)
(AP)

Asked his opinion of Depp and Heard’s infamous lawsuit, he added: “I really didn’t watch it because I was too busy doing Snoop Dogg.

“The life of Snoop Dogg is overwhelming at times, but I pray that everything is beautiful and everybody in life can learn to get along and be better with or without each other.”

On Wednesday 1 June, jurors found in favour of Depp – who had sued his former partner for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post.

