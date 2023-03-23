Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Snoop Dogg gave a moment to his popular Just Eat advert during his recent performance in London.

On Tuesday (21 March), the rapper performed a headline concert at the O2 Arena, featuring a wide selection of his hits throughout the years.

As well as being delighted by tracks such as “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name)”, some audience members were surprised by the inclusion of a particular song from his discography: his jingle for the food delivery app, Just Eat.

Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus Jr, provided the music for the British company’s advertising materials from 2020 to 2022.

Despite the unlikely combination of a rap icon and a delivery service seeming bizarre at the start, the advert quickly became popular.

During the star’s show on Tuesday, the ad appeared on screen and played in full, in a nod to its popularity with British audiences.

“Dying at Snoop playing the entire Just Eat advert during his O2 show last night,” journalist Nick Reilly wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (22 March). “He introduced it by saying he had the munchies and really needed some food.”

Another audience member who shared footage of the advert on screen at the concert wrote: “Saw Snoop Dogg at the O2 and then he started to perform the Just Eat advert. Head’s gone.”

Elsewhere, a concert-goer wrote: “Genuine highlight was he done just eat... Only in Britain would that be massively appreciated.”

Although many reacted positively to the advert’s inclusion at the show, some weren’t as pleased.

“Snoop Dogg performing his Just Eat advert during his show at the O2 last night is the most sellout thing a sellout could ever do,” reads one of the less impressed responses.

Another chimed in: “Saw Snoop Dogg tonight and there was literally a Just Eat ad in the middle. Advertising is getting out of hand.”

Yet, ahead of the “Sensual Seduction” star’s tour date, some on social media openly expressed their wishes for Snoop’s Just Eat rap to have a place at his show.

“Honestly mate @SnoopDogg if you don’t do the just eat jingle tonight I want my money back,” reads a tweet sent before the performance.

Snoop Dogg is currently continuing his tour across Europe, including shows in Berlin and Paris.