Sophia Bush says she won’t discuss her ex-husband and former One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray in interviews any longer.

The actor was asked about her former relationship during a recent interview on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast.

Bush, who played Brooke Davis in One Tree Hill, and Murray, who portrayed Lucas Scott, married in April 2005. They separated after five months of marriage and divorced in 2006.

When the topic of her relationship with Murray came up on the podcast, Bush quickly replied: “Oh, I’m not going to talk about him at all.”

She added: “I’m not allowed to, because I’ve tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into I’m talking s*** about somebody who I don’t even know anymore, who’s clearly a grown-up.

“I think you have to laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else, it’s not worth my time. It’s not a place where I harbor ill will or anything. ... I was a very naive 21-year-old kid and that’s all there is to it.”

On Tuesday (10 August), Bush announced her engagement to her partner Grant Hughes, an entrepreneur. She shared a photo of Hughes proposing to her on a boat in Lake Como, Italy, and wrote: “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth.”