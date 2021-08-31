Kanye West fans react to Soulja Boy claiming he was ‘cut’ from Donda

Soulja Boy has hit out at Kanye West after claiming that his verse on Donda was cut without notice – but some fans have said they understand why it was left off.

West’s highly anticipated album was released on Sunday (29 August) following multiple delays. The 27-track record features a long list of guests including Jay Z, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and Young Thug.

Soulja Boy, however, has claimed that his verse on the track “Remote Control” was cut from the final version. The song instead features a verse from Young Thug.

In a series of tweets, Soulja Boy – real name DeAndre Cortez Way – addressed West, writing: “idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song ‘remote control’ and I don’t hear my verse on it… hmm f*** that n***.”

The rapper then shared a screenshot allegedly showing a text exchange between himself and West, accompanying the image with the caption: “This n**** Kanye smh. Tell homie dont hit my phone no more.”

Soulja Boy has since shared his “Remote Control” verse on Twitter, writing: “Here’s my ‘Remote Control’ verse. F*** Kanye. #Donda.”

Fans of West, however, have responded to Soulja Boy’s claims unsympathetically, with many taking to social media to criticise the verse.

“Kanye was capping [lying] his a** off when he said this to Soulja boy,” wrote one user, accompanied by one of the screenshots West allegedly sent to Soulja Boy commending him on the verse.

“That s*** terrible, I see why Kanye took that off,” added another, while someone else joked: “Who gon tell him?”

“Soulja Boy dropped his Remote Control verse that Ye left off and I can totally understand why Ye left it off lol,” said someone else.

“I refuse to believe Soulja Boy played that back and everyone in the room was like, ‘YOOO THIS FIRE ASF,’” said another, while someone else commented that the verse was “straight garbage”.

West has been met with widespread criticism after featuring DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on Donda.

DaBaby has been condemned after making homophobic comments at last month’s Rolling Loud festival. Meanwhile, Manson currently faces multiple lawsuits from women who have accused the shock rocker of sexual and physical abuse (he has denied all accusations against him). The two musicians feature on the album’s track “Jail pt 2”.

You can read The Independent’s zero-star review of Donda – named after West’s mother – here.