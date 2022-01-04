Soulja Boy has announced that he’s “an actor now”.

Announcing the details of his new TV show coming out on 21 January, the 31-year-old rapper admitted that he will be focusing on his acting career from now onwards.

“2022, my new TV show coming out January 21 [with] Revolt TV, shout-out to P. Diddy,” he said.

“Being Draco, new TV show January 21, 2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t got no beef with nobody.”

He added: “I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin’. All I’m doing is TV show and movies, I’m an actor now.”

In December 2021, the Chicago-born rapper Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, hit out at Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for allegedly getting him kicked off other artists’ albums.

Before that, Soulja Boy also claimed that his verse on the track “Remote Control” on Donda, Ye’s highly-anticipated album, was cut without notice. The song instead featured a verse from Young Thug.

Ye’s album was released on 29 August following multiple delays. The 32-track record featured a long list of guests, including Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and Young Thug.

In a series of tweets in August, Soulja Boy addressed Ye, writing: “Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song ‘Remote Control’ and I don’t hear my verse on it… hmm f*** that n***.”

In November, Ye apologised to Soulja Boy after claiming that he dropped him from his recent album because his verse was “trash”.

In an Instagram live broadcast in December 2021, Soulja Boy claimed that both Stunna 4 Vegas and Lil Yachty have cut him from songs, saying: “Kanye, this is your fault.”