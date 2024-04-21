Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham led a Spice Girls reunion during the lavish party thrown for her 50th birthday.

The former singer and fashion mogul’s birthday celebration in London was attended by all four of her former bandmates: Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown.

Other guests at the London event, reportedly held at private members club Oswald’s in Mayfair, included Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Rosie Huntongton-Whitley and Jason Stathum, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria.

Victoria’s husband, former England football star David Beckham, filmed the scene as she and her fellow girl group stars sang along to their hit “Stop”, which was released in 1998.

The Spice Girls reunited in 2012 for the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics and in 2019 for a world tour, which Victoria did not attend.

The girl group’s debut single “Wannabe” was released in 1996. After two years at the top of the charts, Horner, aka Ginger Spice, shocked the world when she left in 1998, citing “differences between us”.

In December 2000, the rest of the group went their separate ways, announcing an indefinite hiatus.

Victoria also shared the video of the birthday reunion to her Instagram, commenting: “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me!I love you all so much!”

Prior to the celebrations, Victoria posted to Instagram to say that she felt “so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone” and added that she was grateful for the “unconditional love and support” of her husband David.

On 17 April, the day of her milestone birthday, Victoria received online messages from David, her children, Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo, as well as her old bandmates.

David wrote: “As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“How did we get here?” asked Victoria’s former bandmate Mel C, sharing a throwback photo of them together in their Spice Girls heyday. “50 bloody years old! We have shared so many adventures together from dancing in a church hall in Woking to dancing on top of black cabs at the Olympics!

“I’m so proud of everything we achieved together and to watch you go on to fulful so many of your dreams beyond that is just incredible.”

She continued: “Happy Birthday Victoria, I am very prou of you, to be your friend and bandmate. Love you to bits.”

In 2023, Victoria's life with David was explored in a four-part Netflix documentary series, which also addressed his rise to fame as a footballer and the speculation that he allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

It was recently announced that Harper Collins will publish a story about the couple titled The House Of Beckham: Money, Sex And Power, written by former BBC Panorama reporter Tom Bower.

You can read more about Victoria’s lavish birthday celebrations here.

Additional reporting by agencies.