Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday in style with a lavish celebration at a private members club in Mayfair on Saturday (20 April).

The star-studded event held at Oswald’s in London spared no expense and was attended by a long list of international celebrities, including A-List actors Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek, Desperate Housewives’ Eva Longoria, musician Marc Anthony, and filmmaker Guy Ritchie.

The party is estimated to have cost a staggering £250,000. Guests drank £3,000 bottles of Victoria’s favourite Chateau Mouton Rothschild along with £500 bottles of champagne, and gourmet food prepared by a private chef, according to The Sun.

Her former Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Horner and Mel C were also in attendance, as they reunited to sing a rendition of their hit single “Stop” for David Beckham.

Victoria attended the event on crutches and in a floor-length green gown with ruffles, after a gym injury led to a broken foot last month. She ditched the crutches for a piggy-back from her husband David on her way out of the club.

Prior to the party, the family posed for a regal photo at their £25m mansion in Holland Park in West London. Brooklyn Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, all posed for the picture, which has racked up nearly a million likes on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much,” Victoria wrote in a caption to the post.

Brooklyn’s wife, billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz-Beckham was notably absent from the celebrations, however, she posted a story to her Instagram page on Sunday, dispelling any rumours of a rift.

The Spice Girls reunited for a special song for David Beckham ( Instagram: @victoriabeckham )

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mil [mother-in-law] Victoria Beckham, I’m so sad I’m not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and my naunni [white love heart] I miss you all so much!” she wrote.

Longoria posted a selfie video while getting ready ahead of the party, with a caption saying, “Getting ready to celebrate Victoria Beckham” alongside multiple party emojis.

Longoria shared a video ahead of the party ( Instagram: @evalongoria )

The actor had shared a heartfelt birthday message for Victoria days before the event, with a photo of the two in the Beckham’s home.

She captioned the image: “Happy birthday my beautiful sister Victoria Beckham! I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Your friendship, loyalty, beauty and humor is endless! I wish everyone had a best friend like you. I wish you all the happiness in the world for you today and always! Love you”.

Lauren Sanchez, wife of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, commented on the post: “Queens” along with a heart emoji.

Other stars to attend the milestone special occasion included celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Fast and Furious 7 and Fast X actor Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, as well as David’s fellow former England footballer Gary Neville.