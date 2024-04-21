Spice Girls reunite and sing iconic hit to David Beckham at Victoria’s 50th birthday

David Beckham has shared a video of the Spice Girls reuniting for Victoria’s 50th birthday.

The former footballer took to Instagram in the early hours of Sunday morning (21 April) to show Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell dancing and singing to their famous hit “Stop” alongside his wife.

“I mean come on,” a clearly impressed Becks wrote, captioning the video.

His followers were similarly excited, leaving some amusing comments on the post.

“David, you are the best social media manager out there, thank you for giving the people content,” one wrote.

Another added: “Thank you David for giving the people what they want!”