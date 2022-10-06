Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Spice Girls are “working on” getting Victoria Beckham to join them back on stage, according to member Melanie C. The singer has said it’s her “dream” to get the band performing again as a five-piece.

The Nineties girl band reunited for their Spice World tour back in 2019, but performed without Victoria Beckham – aka Posh Spice. The group haven’t performed as with the full original lineup since the closing ceremony of the London Olympic Games in 2012.

The 48-year-old previously shared that she had chosen not to rejoin the band because she wanted to focus on her family and her fashion brand.

"It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to,’" Beckham said in a 2019 interview with Vogue Germany.

But in a recent interview, Mel C has said the other Spice Girls stars still have hopes for a full reunion in the future.

“In my heart of hearts, I want to get back on stage. So me and Mel B are championing and we’re all talking and trying to make that happen,” said the star known as Sporty Spice while speaking to Extra. “It’s like … ‘No pressure. But the world wants it.’"

“We hope – I can’t give a time frame. It is something we want to do. We are trying to push through,” she said, adding that nothing was “arranged”.

While dates apparently haven’t been booked, this didn’t stop Mel C sharing her hopes for plans to go ahead: "I wish I could say there were shows coming. But I can’t, sadly. We do want to do shows, they’re just not arranged yet,” she explained.

"We’re constantly talking, trying to work it out and make it work for everybody. But that’s my number one wish."

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The singer also revealed how Beckham is always involved behind the scenes, even when not on stage: “At the moment, Victoria is in the wings. She is always involved creatively,” she said.

You can read The Independent’s recent interview with Mel C here.