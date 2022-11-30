Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spotify Wrapped most streamed artists of the year

Spotify Wrapped is back. Here are the most streamed artists and songs

Megan Graye
Wednesday 30 November 2022 17:51
Comments
Apple launches Spotify rival

Spotify Wrapped 2022 has landed, and with it the steaming service’s list of the top artists, albums, songs and podcasts for the year.

In the UK, Taylor Swift has been crowned the most streamed artist of the year, following the release of her latest album Midnights. The artist has now had over 800 million streams in the UK.

The Top 10 artists in the UK also include the likes of Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Harry Styles and The Weeknd.

Harry Styles’s single “As It Was” was the most streamed track this year, with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” coming in second and Dave’s “Starlight” in third.

After the track’s resurgence thanks to Stranger Things, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” made it to number four, with Sam Fender’s “17 Going Under” at number five.

Recommended

In terms of albums, it was Harry Styles who came out on top for his album Harry’s House, followed by Ed Sheran with = (Equals) and Lin Manuel-Miranda with the Encanto soundtrack.

Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is the most streamed artist, with 18 billion streams in the past year.

This is Bad Bunny’s third year running in the top spot. He is the first ever artist to achieve the title three years in a row.

Sheeran and Styles also made it to the top 10 most streamed global artists. See the full list below:

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. BTS

6. Ed Sheeran

7. Harry Styles

8. Justin Bieber

9. Kanye West

10. Eminem

The Joe Rogan Experience continues its reign as the most streamed podcast both globally and in the UK.

You can find out everything you need to know about accessing your personal Spotify Unwrapped here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in