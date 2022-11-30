Spotify Wrapped most streamed artists of the year
Spotify Wrapped is back. Here are the most streamed artists and songs
Spotify Wrapped 2022 has landed, and with it the steaming service’s list of the top artists, albums, songs and podcasts for the year.
In the UK, Taylor Swift has been crowned the most streamed artist of the year, following the release of her latest album Midnights. The artist has now had over 800 million streams in the UK.
The Top 10 artists in the UK also include the likes of Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Harry Styles and The Weeknd.
Harry Styles’s single “As It Was” was the most streamed track this year, with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” coming in second and Dave’s “Starlight” in third.
After the track’s resurgence thanks to Stranger Things, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” made it to number four, with Sam Fender’s “17 Going Under” at number five.
In terms of albums, it was Harry Styles who came out on top for his album Harry’s House, followed by Ed Sheran with = (Equals) and Lin Manuel-Miranda with the Encanto soundtrack.
Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is the most streamed artist, with 18 billion streams in the past year.
This is Bad Bunny’s third year running in the top spot. He is the first ever artist to achieve the title three years in a row.
Sheeran and Styles also made it to the top 10 most streamed global artists. See the full list below:
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
1. Bad Bunny
2. Taylor Swift
3. Drake
4. The Weeknd
5. BTS
6. Ed Sheeran
7. Harry Styles
8. Justin Bieber
9. Kanye West
10. Eminem
The Joe Rogan Experience continues its reign as the most streamed podcast both globally and in the UK.
You can find out everything you need to know about accessing your personal Spotify Unwrapped here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies