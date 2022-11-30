Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple Music has launched its own look back at 2022 in music, Apple Music Replay.

The company’s take on Spotify Wrapped, which allows users to look back at their most played songs and artists of the year, arrived on Wednesday 30 November.

Apple Replay compiles the biggest songs into a personalised playlist, basing their findings on a user’s Apple Music listening history, the number of plays for a song, artist, album, playlist, genre and station and the amount of time spent listening in those categories.

It has been redesigned for 2022.

How to find your Apple Music Replay

In order to find your year in music from Apple Music Replay, open your Apple Music app or go to replay.music.apple.com and log in with the Apple ID linked with your Music account.

Click Get Started, and the data will be compiled. You can then sort your most popular music by songs, artists and albums, along with play counts and the time you’ve spent listening to them.

New for 2022, Apple Music users will also receive a separate year-end Replay and highlight reel option at the end of December showing the biggest songs and artists from the entire year.

Apple Music Replay has launched for 2022 (Apple)

Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser said: “When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favorite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers.

The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again.”

Spotify’s alternative to Apple Music Replay, Spotify Wrapped, is expected to drop early December.

Unlike Apple’s new feature, which takes into account songs streamed until 31 December, Spotify Wrapped only includes data from before 1 November.