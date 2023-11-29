Spotify Wrapped 2023 returns with new features and stats
The music streamer’s latest year in review provides users with some fun new analytics and more
Spotify just dropped its special “Wrapped” feature, which offers users personalised analytics of their listening habits over the past year.
First released in 2016, the viral tradition has taken over social media – and this year’s no different. Spotify Wrapped 2023 was rolled out on Wednesday (29 November) and has provided subscribers with their top listened-to artists, albums, songs, podcasts and more to share with their friends.
Each year, the popular music streamer adds cool new features and data to its end-of-the-year review. Here are this year’s most noteworthy new additions:
Sound Town
One of the most talked about new features is Sound Town. This is where Spotify matches your listening and artist affinity to a city location whose population is most likely to share your music tastes.
Artist Video Messsages
A number of artists have teamed up with Spotify to film personalised videos for their top listeners. In the past, this has been limited to a few smaller artists, but this year, the music platform has landed stars like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma and Dolly Parton to film thank-you messages for their fans. If none of your top five artists got around to filming a video, you can check out the Wrapped feed to see the “thousands of artists” who did.
Peak Listening Months
This year, users have not only been able to see their top listened-to artists, but also when they listened to them the most. Maybe you had Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to prep for in March or a break-up in October that only Olivia Rodrigo could remedy? Whatever it was, it’s a fun new feature that allows you to pinpoint what was going on in your life at that moment.
Me in 2023
In the past, Spotify has connected our listening habits to specific Meyers Briggs personality traits. This year, however, it grouped us into 12 pre-made “characters”. For example, if you were someone who listened to old songs on repeat, you are labelled a Time Traveler. If your listening habits are eclectic, you are a Shapeshifter.
Blend
In the interest of making the app more social, Spotify has added the Blend feature, which allows users to create a combined playlist with their top songs of 2023 with those of a friend or family member. It’s an easy way to create that collaborative road trip playlist you’ve been meaning to make.
