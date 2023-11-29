Spotify Wrapped 2023 returns with new features and stats

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spotify just dropped its special “Wrapped” feature, which offers users personalised analytics of their listening habits over the past year.

First released in 2016, the viral tradition has taken over social media – and this year’s no different. Spotify Wrapped 2023 was rolled out on Wednesday (29 November) and has provided subscribers with their top listened-to artists, albums, songs, podcasts and more to share with their friends.

Each year, the popular music streamer adds cool new features and data to its end-of-the-year review. Here are this year’s most noteworthy new additions:

Sound Town

One of the most talked about new features is Sound Town. This is where Spotify matches your listening and artist affinity to a city location whose population is most likely to share your music tastes.

Artist Video Messsages

A number of artists have teamed up with Spotify to film personalised videos for their top listeners. In the past, this has been limited to a few smaller artists, but this year, the music platform has landed stars like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma and Dolly Parton to film thank-you messages for their fans. If none of your top five artists got around to filming a video, you can check out the Wrapped feed to see the “thousands of artists” who did.

A look at some of the designs for this year’s Spotify Wrapped, the music streamer’s annual statistical round-up (Spotify)

Peak Listening Months

This year, users have not only been able to see their top listened-to artists, but also when they listened to them the most. Maybe you had Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to prep for in March or a break-up in October that only Olivia Rodrigo could remedy? Whatever it was, it’s a fun new feature that allows you to pinpoint what was going on in your life at that moment.

Me in 2023

In the past, Spotify has connected our listening habits to specific Meyers Briggs personality traits. This year, however, it grouped us into 12 pre-made “characters”. For example, if you were someone who listened to old songs on repeat, you are labelled a Time Traveler. If your listening habits are eclectic, you are a Shapeshifter.

Blend

In the interest of making the app more social, Spotify has added the Blend feature, which allows users to create a combined playlist with their top songs of 2023 with those of a friend or family member. It’s an easy way to create that collaborative road trip playlist you’ve been meaning to make.