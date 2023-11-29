Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s already that time of year for Spotify to release its special “Wrapped” feature, which provides users with personalised analytics of their music listening habits from the past year.

The music streaming service first released Spotify Wrapped in 2016. The statistics provide music fans with their top listened-to artists, albums, songs, podcasts and more to share with their friends.

Spotify has typically released the feature on the last day of November (2022) or the first day of December (2021). It hasn’t yet been announced when Spotify Wrapped 2023 will be released, but given the past years, it’s safe to assume fans can expect it to be rolled out later this week.

How to access your personalised Spotify wrapped when it’s ready

For those interested in participating in the viral hype, you must be a Spotify subscriber. The feature will likely pop up automatically when you open the app. However, if it doesn’t, you can go to Spotify’s website or check out the “home” section of the app and Spotify Wrapped should be there.

The streamer has reportedly already been teasing users with notifications for their upcoming Wrapped release. “Will this year’s number be higher or lower? All will be revealed soon in your 2023 Wrapped,” one alert read.

There has previously been some confusion about whether music listened to beyond October is included in Wrapped’s data. Last month, Spotify confirmed on X that music listened to beyond 31 October does indeed count.

A look at some of the designs for this year’s Spotify Wrapped, the music streamer’s annual statistical round-up (Spotify)

While you’re eagerly waiting for your Spotify Wrapped 2023 to finally be revealed, you can check out the compilation of the Global Top Tracks of 2022. The top five most listened to songs last year were Harry Styles’s “As It Was”, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves”, The Kid LAROI’s “STAY (with Justin Bieber), and Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó”.

Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist in the UK last year, while Bad Bunny earned the global title for the third year in a row.