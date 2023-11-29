Spotify Wrapped reveals most-streamed artist of 2023

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spotify Wrapped is here for another year – and one artist has knocked Bad Bunny off his three-year reign as the most-streamed artist of the year.

Released in the winter, Spotify’s annual feature gathers listening data from over the year to determine individual users’ most listened to songs, artists and albums of the year.

However, Spotify Wrapped data is also used to determine the most popular artists with users across the world.

With a bumper year that saw the release of her new album Midnights, the re-recorded versions of Speak Now and 1989, her Eras tour and accompanying concert film, Taylor Swift has unsurprisingly been named Spotify’s top artist of 2023. Her songs were streamed more than 26.1bn times across the globe.

She’s followed by Bad Bunny, who has taken the title for most-streamed artist every year since 2020. The Weeknd is in third place, followed by Drake in fourth and Peso Pluma in fifth.

Swift held the top spot in the UK too, where she was joined by the Drake and The Weeknd once again, along with Arctic Monkeys and Ed Sheeran.

Bad Bunny did, however, take the most-streamed album of 2023 with Un Verano Sin Ti, which received more than 4.5bn streams. Swift’s Midnights is in second, then SZA’s SOS, The Weeknd’s Starboy, and Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito.

Swift is the biggest artist in the world, according to Spotify (AP)

When it came to the most popular songs across the world, Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” took the crown, having been streamed 1.6bn times. SZA’s “Kill Bill” was in second, then Harry Styles’s “As It Was”.

Jung Kook and Latto got the fourth spot with “Seven”, and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma are in fourth with “Ella Baillo Sola”.

“Flowers” and “Kill Bill” also featured in the UK list, but were beaten by “Sprinter” by Dave and Central Cee.

“Kill Bill” was in third, followed by PinkPantheress’s “Boy’s a liar Pt 2” and Raye’s “Escapism”.

Responding to the news that she is Spotify’s top artist of 2023, Swift wrote on Instagram: “Um OK this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you.

“Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious?”

As a “thank you”, Swift announced that “You’re Losing Me”, a song from the Late Night Edition version of Midnights previously only available on the CD version, would now be available to stream.

“A lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on streaming... so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now,” she wrote.