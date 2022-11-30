Spotify Wrapped: Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift among most streamed artists of the year

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spotify Wrapped 2022 has landed, and with it the steaming service’s list of the top artists, albums, songs and podcasts for the year.

In the UK, Taylor Swift has been crowned the most streamed artist of the year, following the release of her latest album Midnights. The artist has now had over 800 million streams in the UK.

The Top 10 artists in the UK also include the likes of Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Harry Styles and The Weeknd.

Harry Styles’s single “As It Was” was the most streamed track this year, with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” coming in second and Dave’s “Starlight” in third.

After the track’s resurgence thanks to Stranger Things, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” made it to number four, with Sam Fender’s “17 Going Under” at number five.

In terms of albums, it was Harry Styles who came out on top for his album Harry’s House, followed by Ed Sheran with = (Equals) and Lin Manuel-Miranda with the Encanto soundtrack.

Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is the most streamed artist, with 18 billion streams in the past year.

This is Bad Bunny’s third year running in the top spot. He is the first ever artist to achieve the title three years in a row.

Sheeran and Styles also made it to the top 10 most streamed global artists. See the full list below:

1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. BTS

6. Ed Sheeran

7. Harry Styles

8. Justin Bieber

9. Kanye West

10. Eminem

The Joe Rogan Experience continues its reign as the most streamed podcast both globally and in the UK.

You can find out everything you need to know about accessing your personal Spotify Unwrapped here.