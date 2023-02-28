Standon Calling adds Rick Astley, The Big Moon, and We Are Scientists to 2023 line-up

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Standon Calling 2023 has added Rick Astley, The Big Moon, We Are Scientists and 37 other acts to its line-up.

The boutique music and arts festival is returning to the Hertfordshire countryside for its 17th year later this summer. The four-day event will run from 20 to 23 July.

It was announced on Tuesday (28 February) that 40 acts have been added to the previously publicised line-up.

Joining Astley, We Are Scientists, and The Big Moon are fellow new additions Scouting For Girls, The Muder Capital, Bear’s Den, Django Django, Wamduscher, and more.

In December last year, it was announced that Years & Years, Bloc Party, Self Esteem, and pop band The Human League will headline the event.

Anastacia, Confidence Man, Dylan, Squid, Groove Armada, Katy B, KT Tunstall, Melanie C, Sad Night Dynamite and Lynks are also due to perform.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Standon Calling’s website.

In addition to live music, Standon Calling offers festival goers free wellbeing classes and workshops.

Thousands of revellers watch Groove Armada from beneath a 50-tonne laser spewing and fire breathing spider, at Glastonbury (PA)

There is also an on-site pool, street food vendors, a famous dog show, and a colourful parade for ticket-holders to enjoy.

The weekend promises to “bring you the best of everything for everyone”.

The Independent once again partners with the festival this year, and will have its own stage at Laundry Meadows.

Last year, The Independent stage featured performances by Kojey Radical, Sleaford Mods, Bimini, and returning artist Self Esteem.

You can read The Independent’s review of the 2022 festival, written by music correspondent Megan Graye, here.

Standon Calling will take place in Hertfordshire between 20 and 23 July 2023.