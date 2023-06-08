Sign up to our Now Hear This newsletter to win VIP tickets for Standon Calling

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent is once again partnering with Standon Calling festival, which returns to the Hertfordshire countryside from 20-23 July.

This year, we’re offering subscribers to our weekly Now Hear This newsletter the opportunity to win a VIP weekend package for the boutique music and arts event.

The winner will receive two adult weekend tickets, including VIP backstage bar access, a spot in the Lavish Lands Premium Camping site, and £100 credit to spend on food and drink during the event.

All you need to do is answer the question that will appear at the top of the Now Hear This newsletter on Friday 9 June, where you will also find details on how to submit your competition entry.

Standon Calling 2023 is being headlined by pop acts Self Esteem and Years & Years, alongside indie-rock band Bloc Party and synth-pop legends The Human League.

Other acts on the billing include the outlandish dance-pop duo Confidence Man, indie band Squid, Spice Girls star, solo artist and DJ Melanie C, Irish rock band The Murder Capital, pop band The Big Moon, and Rick Astley.

In addition to live music, Standon Calling offers festival goers free wellbeing classes and workshops, as well as comedy gigs and children’s entertainment.

Fun in the sun at Standon Calling (Ania Shrimpton)

Entrants must be 18 or over, a UK resident (no shipping of prizes overseas) and only one entry per person is permitted. Answers must be received by 23.59pm on Monday 2 May 2022. The winner will be contacted via email by Friday 30 June and the winner will be the first valid entry picked at random. No cash alternative. Usual terms apply see: independent.co.uk/rules

You can find more information about Standon Calling on their website.