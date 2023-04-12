Starbucks takes down controversial ‘Taylor Swift menu’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A controversial sign in a branch of Starbucks that drew the ire of Taylor Swift fans has been “erased”.

Seen in only one branch of the popular coffee shop chain, the advertisement had not been approved by the franchise.

“Which Taylor Swift ex are you?” asked the sign, under which usual Starbucks menu was segmented into different drinks named after – and supposedly comparable to – Swift’s ex-boyfriends.

Customers could order a range of drinks including a “Joe Alwyn” (hot chai with oat milk), a “Harry Styles” (hot vanilla latte), a “Jake Gyllenhaal” (decaf Americano), or a “Calvin Harris” (vanilla bean frappe). Other names on the menu included Taylor Lautner, Tom Hiddleston and Joe Jonas.

The advert was quick to cause backlash online, with many defending the singer, 33, who allegedly split from her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 32, earlier this week. According to sources, Alwyn struggled with her level of fame .

Fans voiced outrage on social media, with somone writing: “@Starbucks used @TaylorSwift13’s exes for their Marketing campaign and advantage – any thoughts?”

One Swiftie said: “Sexist… because if this was a man we were talking about nobody would care but because it’s taylor swift they feel the need to do this.”

Another fan replied: “I have so many thoughts and none of them are nice ones.”

Others came to the franchise’s defence. “I think that starbucks’ are franchises and baristas are encouraged to get creative with recommended drink boards (employee faves, drinks that fit tv show vibes etc) and even though this was in bad taste, it does not reflect the company as a whole,” one person wrote.

On Twitter, the official Starbucks account wrote: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention! The content of this sign was not approved and has since been erased.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Taylor Swift pictured in March 2023 (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Taylor Swift has previously addressed the scrutiny she faces over past romances. In 2015, she claimed jibes about her “long list of ex-lovers” amounted to unfair public humiliation.

Swift has been travelling the US on her “Eras” tour since mid-March. She will continue her US leg of the tour until she reaches Los Angeles, California in early August.