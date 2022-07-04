Steven Tyler has left rehab.

In May, Aerosmith announced that its frontman had entered a treatment facility after he relapsed following 10 years of sobriety.

A representative of Tyler’s has confirmed to People Magazine that the 74-year-old has since left rehab.

“He’s doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage,” they said.

Tyler relapsed less than a month before Aerosmith were set to relaunch their residency in Las Vegas.

The band issued a statement revealing that he had voluntarily entered the facility to “concentrate on his health and recovery”.

They explained that the relapse happened after the musician had undergone foot surgery to prepare for the tour, adding that he was on a pain management course as a result.

Aerosmith cancelled concert dates in June and July. The band plan to move forward with shows scheduled in September.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” they said at the time.

Tyler has been candid about his journey to sobriety. In a 2019 interview, Tyler said: “I couldn’t do enough. I couldn’t get high enough.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.