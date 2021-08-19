Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks has opened up about saving herself from drug addiction.

Speaking on Tim McGraw’s show Beyond the Influence Radio on Wednesday (18 August), the singer, 73, said: “I managed to save myself. I got through some pretty scary moments, but I saved me, nobody else saved me. I survived me. I survived my cocaine. I survived by myself.”

She added: “I checked myself into rehab. Nobody did that for me. I did it and that’s like with my whole life.”

Nicks previously told Rolling Stone of her drug use in the 1970s, stating: “All of us were drug addicts, but there was a point where I was the worst drug addict. I was a girl, I was fragile, and I was doing a lot of coke. And I had that hole in my nose. So it was dangerous.”

Earlier this month, Nicks cancelled all her live performances for 2021 over fears due to Covid-19.

The star had been scheduled to play five gigs in the coming months in the US.

However, in a statement shared on Twitter, Nicks wrote that she was “concerned” by rising cases across the country.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” she said. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.”