Stevie Nicks calls Lizzo ‘a great woman of our time’ in heartfelt letter

Stevie Nicks has penned a touching letter to Lizzo applauding her for her recent People’s Choice Awards speech.

During Tuesday (6 December) night’s event, Lizzo won Song of the Year with her hit “About Damn Time”, and she also received the honourary People’s Champion Award for using her platform to fight important social causes.

After being presented the honour by her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, the “Truth Hurts” singer began her acceptance speech admitting she was initially sceptical about “accepting” the award.

“Because if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people,” Lizzo explained. “Ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalised voices.”

She then welcomed to the stage “activists and people that I think deserve this spotlight”, introducing each and every person by name, along with a short explanation of how they’re bringing change to their communities.

The following day on Twitter, Fleetwood Mac’s lead singer shared a beaming message with “dearest Lizzo” for her “beautiful” and necessary People’s Choice Awards presentation.

“In my opinion,” Nicks wrote, “you get the award for being a great woman of our time”.

“I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off. It was stunning, and everyone heard you,” she added.

“You have given all women soundbites forever – flute player, singer, songwriter, future politician...?” Nicks suggested. “Your name is in the stars now.”

This year’s 48th annual People’s Choice Awards was held in Santa Monica, California, and celebrated singers and actors across 40 different categories.

Each year, fans and the general public take part in casting their online votes to award their favourite celebrities with Best of the Year titles. Joining Lizzo in taking home the top prizes of 2022, were Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award).